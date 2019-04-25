Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of 10th Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into her vehicle and stole $20 worth of medication.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Douglas Street on Wednesday after a storage building had been broken into. The suspect stole a push-mower and pressure washer totaling more than $500.

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill resident reported to the police department Wednesday that, while fishing at St. Andrews University, someone had stolen his wallet and firearm out of the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen $10 of medication from the residence.

Arrests

LAURINBURG —Harry James Locklear, 40, of Pembroke was arrested Wednesday for two counts of felony probation violation and shoplifting. He was given a $41,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russell, 22, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats to a law enforcement officer. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alexandria Goins, 18, of Aberdeen was arrested Thursday for failure to appear out of Hoke County for forgery, uttering and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was given an $18,000 bond.

