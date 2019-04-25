League of Women Voters to host panel on health care

LAURINBURG — Those looking to learn about rural healthcare disparities and the barriers to health care access in rural North Carolina are invited to join a panel discussion being put on Tuesday, May 7.

The MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina, along with the Health Advocacy Project of the NC Justice Center, are co-sponsoring the event, which is the third installment of a series being conducted by the league to explore how rural poverty in North Carolina.

“We’re exploring how poverty in the state impacts the ability of some members of our community to fully participate in our democracy,” said Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee. “We talk about public policies and which ones we should consider to make a difference in our communities.”

The League has a goal of democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate, which is why local members have begun to host the series which began in May 2018.

The panel discussion is open to the public and will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the MMEC Room of Scotia Village and is structured as a roundtable discussion with six panelists.

Roblee will facilitate the session and members of the audience are encouraged to participate in the discussion. Light refreshments will be served.

Panelists include:

— Greg Wood, president and CEO, Scotland Healthcare System

— Dr. Angela McDonald, associate professor, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, UNCP

— Andy Kurtzman, director, Scotland Community Health Clinic

— Chris English, executive director, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce

— Allison Owen, deputy director, Office of Rural Health, NC Dept. of HHS

— Rebecca Cerese, Health Advocacy Project, NC Justice Center

For information, contact Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]