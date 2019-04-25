Self-Help investing in local students

LAURINBURG — Self-Help Credit Union in Laurinburg wants local students who do community service to apply for a scholarship.

The bank has given scholarships to students since 2015, investing in those who invest back into the community.

“We believe that students are our future,” said Jenny Shields, director of media relations. “They mirror Self-Help’s mission to help others where they live.”

Self-Help works nationwide to provide fair and affordable financial products that help low-to-moderate income families and communities of color build wealth, repair credit and achieve their financial goals.

In the press release, 23 Self-Help Credit Union branches each awarded $500 scholarships last year, totaling $11,500, to students striving to make a positive impact on the future.

Students have to be enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational institution, which includes colleges, universities, technical, trade and vocational schools.

Shields added that, while many corporate banks are pulling out of helping students in rural towns, Self-help will continue — and applicants will be evaluated on their leadership and proven commitment to serving their community.

“We are committed to helping rural people in local ways,” said Shields. “We are excited to commit our service to students who give back to their community.”

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at any Self-Help branch or online at self-help.org.

The local branch is located at 701 South Main Street, Laurinburg.

Applications must be returned to a branch or mailed to Self-Help Credit Union, Attn: Paulina Brown, 40 Forest Gate Drive, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768 by no later than Friday, April 30. Applications may also be emailed to [email protected]

“Don’t be hesitant to apply, it is about the quality, not the quantity of service,” said Shields. “It’s about the passion, dedication, and potential leadership (you have). They will be our leaders of tomorrow.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]