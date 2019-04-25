Time to head in a new direction

I’m leaving the old way, the old path — which also means “I’m just moving on,” or “I’m taking a turn for the better.”

I can’t stay here. In fact, in my spiritual life I’ve been here too long! In our spiritual lives we ought to be moving from one degree of grace unto another. Every single day we live is an opportunity to reach for new heights and attain new goals … touching and changing lives.

We ought to make somebody’s life better and sweeter just because they came in contact with us, so we cannot and should not stay in the same place; cannot rest upon our laurels or past accomplishments.

Now let me say right off today, that to head in a new direction may mean leaving some people behind; distancing ourselves from certain environments, situations and people that aren’t good for us; it may mean disconnecting ourselves from some practices and places that are not in line with who we are and where God wants to take us.

Now understand community, that anytime you decide to head in a new direction, you will lose some friends and make some enemies. Nevertheless it’s time to move. This implies that we leave the past behind — my friends, we remember the past; we learn from the past; we build on the past, but we can’t stay in the past!

There comes a time when we have to resolve in our minds, community, that we are headed in a new direction! We’ve eaten all the grapes here; there’s nothing but dry land where we are; to stay here means to die here; you can’t survive if where you are is nothing but dirt. Many people are spiritually dying, they have no life in them because they are perishing where they are; stuck in the past and listening to people who are not going anywhere.

Some around us don’t have our best spiritual interest at heart; they are withering up literally; they don’t praise the Lord, don’t have any JOY; they’re not enthusiastic about their salvation; not excited about going to heaven; don’t witness to the lost; stressed out over church; depressed, discouraged and just going through the motion. That’s because they’re not moving.

Readers, if you are frustrated, disgusted and discouraged, look at where you are; look at your environment and who’s around you. Maybe it’s time to head in a new direction!

Community, we had better be careful about who we allow to pour into us and who we take advice from. Some may mean well, but they’ll have you stuck. To thosewho don’t know Jesus Christ as your personal savior, it’s time to head in a new direction; doing the same old thing will get you nowhere but eternity in the lake of fire with the devil apart from God and your Christian loved ones and friends (Rev. 20:10).

Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near (Isa. 55:6).

Community, anything that is dead doesn’t produce, and we need to ask ourselves this morning, “am I alive?” and “am I producing? What is God doing in my life? Am I in the same place I was this time a year ago; spiritually speaking is God doing a new thing in my life (Isa. 43:19)?”

If not, we need to head in a new direction.

Now moving doesn’t mean moving to California, because you can go to California and still be going nowhere. This is a spiritual thing — the children of Israel had been praying for deliverance from Egypt for 430 years; it was a long time coming, but through much heartache, death and agony their prayers were finally answered and they are preparing “to head in a new direction (Exo. 12:40-42)!”

Community, our destiny is not over … we’ve just come out of Egypt! God doesn’t want us stuck in the same place. The Bible says God made a promise to Abraham that he would bless him and make of him a great nation (Gen.12:1,2). But in order to do that, he had to leave his father in Haran … he had to head in a new direction!

Somebody reading is stuck in Haran, and God wants you to move but you want to stay in Haran. But friend, you can’t be blessed as long as you stay there. There are some churches that God wants to do great things for; he’s calling them to head in a new direction, to leave Egypt, but they won’t move; they’ve got God in a box; stuck in tradition they want stay in Egypt and be in slavery.

But not the Apostle Paul, who said “Forgetting those things behind me” (Philippians 3:12) … I’m heading in a new direction!” Paul was never satisfied with his spiritual attainments, and neither should we.

Community friends, forgetting those things behind us doesn’t mean erasing the past, it just means breaking the power of the past! Readers, anything that doesn’t move will rust, decay and die. God is calling us out this morning to break away from the past and embrace our future. It’s time to head in a new direction.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.