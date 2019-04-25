Matthew said the eleven disciples traveled to Galilee where they gathered on a “mountain where Jesus had appointed them.” This is the only post-resurrection meeting for which Christ Jesus made an appointment.

When the appointment was made, we do not know, and we are left to wonder which mountain in Galilee He chose for this meeting. By this time, Judas had committed his wicked act and he was dead, so there were eleven disciples.

“When they saw him, they worshipped him,” Matthew tells us about their experience of seeing the risen Lord Jesus. Even here we lack details as to this initial sight of Him. Did He appear suddenly? Was He standing on the ground, or was He floating in the air? Was He in front of them, or did He come from behind?

However He made Himself known to them, there was a reverence that fell over the disciples. There are the mysterious word of Matthew telling us “but some doubted.” What some doubted, we cannot know today. Perhaps they doubted their eyes. “Is it really Jesus I am seeing?” some might have asked themselves.

Whatever it was that some doubted when they saw Him, it apparently was not anything that would interfere with their witness for Him because He did not reprove them for their doubt.

At that time, instead, Jesus drew near to them and said, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.” Great is the honor that God the Father laid on His precious Son. In the infinitely wise counsel of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, such honor was given to Jesus that He should be the heir of everything and that He would forever be the Mediator between God and man.

He commissioned His disciples to teach the gospel to the peoples of all nations. We are to share the good news of Jesus with people everywhere, baptizing and making them disciples who will in turn tell other people about the Savior.

The Great Commission was given long ago, but it is in effect just as much as it was when Christ Jesus spoke the words. Knowing the joy of a relationship with Jesus, why would we not want to tell people about Him?

Baptize, Jesus said, “in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.” Here, Jesus spoke plainly of the reality of the Trinity, saying the Father, Son and Holy Ghost are three distinct persons. We do not understand the Trinity, but we know each of the three have a role in our salvation.

