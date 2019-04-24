ACT-SO banquet set for Saturday

LAURINBURG — Scotland County NAACP and the Scotland Youth Development program is holding its second annual ACT-SO Image Awards Banquet on Saturday.

“ACT-SO is Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics where we salute those who are going to compete for the national scholarships and community members who make a difference,” said Rena McNeil. “We highlight our winners but we also highlight our youth and try our best to make it inter-generational.”

ACT-SO includes 32 competitions in STEM, humanities, business, and performing, visual and culinary arts. Almost 300,000 young people have participated in the program since its inception.

McNeil said the event comes before the national competition in Detroit, Michigan, where 11 students will compete in different categories for awards. At the banquet, special speaker Mike Gaskins, Gaskins associate, will talk about saving money and investing.

The North Carolina Youth of the Year is Adrian York, Man of the Year is Tyris Jones, and Woman of the Year is Deborah Maxwell.

McNeil lists York as a talented young man who has improved in many ways.

“I’m so proud of him, especially because his leadership skills have improved,” said McNeil.

She added that Jones is a huge supporter of events that always helps when called.

“Tyrus gives back and is a mentor, judge, and give cultural support,” said McNeil. “He is a timeless vigor, kids just love him.”

McNeil said Maxwell as a good example on how to help youth.

“Deborah is unique in all she does, but she took on the mission to help during Hurricane Matthew in the southeastern part of North Carolina,” said McNeil. “She works first hand with the youth and sets the example of ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’”

The ACT-SO Image Awards Banquet is April 27, 6 p.m., at the Clinton Inn, 1609 U.S. Hwy 401 South, Laurinburg.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for youth and dinner will be served. For tickets call Rena McNeil at 910-384-3168.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_actso.jpg