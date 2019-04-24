Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into her home and stole several items. The items included an electric pressure-cooker, a jewelry box and jewelry and a kitchen oven totaling $1,000. There was also spray paint on the cabinets and the victims clothing littered throughout the residence.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hood Street reported to the police department Wednesday that while getting gas at Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 14 a black male took her wallet off the trunk of her car while she tended to her child. The wallet contained identification cards, debit cards, a birth certificate and $40 currency.

Assault

LAURINBURG —Police responded to the Waffle House on Wednesday after a report of an assault. The victim who is a resident of Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported that a female friend and himself got a ride from another male from Bennettsville to Willow Drive in Laurinburg. Once in Laurinburg the other male assaulted him and took his wallet, but drove them to Waffle House before leaving. The victim had a noticeable lump above his eye that was bleeding slightly. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG— Shanishia McMillan, 34, of Maxton was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. She was given a $4,100 bond.

