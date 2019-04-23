Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of South King Street reported to the police department on Monday that she got a notification on her phone that someone was in her residence while out of town. Officers arrived on the scene and found 46-year-old John McCoy of Cooper Street in the home. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. McCoy was given a bond of $500.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Peeles Chapel Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had stolen his bicycle from the property valued at $75.

LAURINBURG — Moore Freight Service on Old Lumberton Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had stolen the license plate from one of the trucks.

LAURINBURG —Outback ATV Park on McGirts Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had taken a cashier’s check valued at $21,147 from the property.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Chapel Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had removed a swing set from the property valued at $309.

Identity Theft

LAURINBURG — A resident of Baker Court reported to the police department on Tuesday that she never received her tax refund and learned that someone had obtained student loans in her name. There is a person of interest in the case and it’s still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilmington Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons opened a Verizon account in her name leaving more than $2,000 unpaid.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Nicole Monroe, 41, of Tara Circle was arrested Monday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaun Bethea, 34, of West Bizzell Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_annacrime-11.jpg