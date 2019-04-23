Blue Blazers in Raleigh

Courtesy photo Carver Middle School’s Blue Blazer Club visited Rep. Garland Pierce at the NC General Assembly in Raleigh on Tuesday. Blue Blazers, a program for boys at Carver, provides opportunities for its members to mature and develop life skills through community service endeavors, training and mentorship. Those who advance through the club’s selective application process eventually earn the right to don the group’s signature blue jacket and bowtie, if they uphold its principles. The club also had the opportunity to meet with Gov. Roy Cooper’s wife Kristin during their visit. Courtesy photo Carver Middle School’s Blue Blazer Club visited Rep. Garland Pierce at the NC General Assembly in Raleigh on Tuesday. Blue Blazers, a program for boys at Carver, provides opportunities for its members to mature and develop life skills through community service endeavors, training and mentorship. Those who advance through the club’s selective application process eventually earn the right to don the group’s signature blue jacket and bowtie, if they uphold its principles. The club also had the opportunity to meet with Gov. Roy Cooper’s wife Kristin during their visit.

Courtesy photo

Carver Middle School’s Blue Blazer Club visited Rep. Garland Pierce at the NC General Assembly in Raleigh on Tuesday. Blue Blazers, a program for boys at Carver, provides opportunities for its members to mature and develop life skills through community service endeavors, training and mentorship. Those who advance through the club’s selective application process eventually earn the right to don the group’s signature blue jacket and bowtie, if they uphold its principles. The club also had the opportunity to meet with Gov. Roy Cooper’s wife Kristin during their visit.