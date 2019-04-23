National Day of Prayer set for May 2

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents are encouraged to come together to observe the 67th annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2, at the Scotland County Courthouse.

According to the Rev. Essie Davis, the local National Day of Prayer coordinator, the theme this year is “love one another” and scripture chosen to guide the day is focusing on John 13:34. The event will begin at noon.

“This is a day which belongs to us all transcending different denominations to bring us together,” Davis said.”We believe God answers prayers. He tells us in the Bible Luke 18:1 — ‘Men ought always to pray and not faint.’ National Day of Prayer causes us to humbly come before God seeking his guidance for our Leaders and his grace upon us as a people.”

Davis says local ministers will lead the various prayers that cover a number of topics of concern to the country such as education, children, sick and shut-ins, the judicial system, local, national, and world leaders; salvation and churches.

The modern observance of National Day of Prayer came into being on April 17, 1952, when Harry Truman signed a bill setting aside a National Day of Prayer.

In 1972, a national committee was formed and later created a task force that would coordinate events and services for the day.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan assigned the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

The Rev. Hal Culberson, River of Life Ministry, along with the Rev. Kenneth Blease of Northview Harvest Ministries, introduced the first Scotland County National Day of Prayer in the 1980s and it has continued on since.

“We had a lunch meeting at noon at the courthouse and then went to the individual churches in the area at night to continue on the day of prayer,” Culberson said. “We’re pastors and strong Christians and our Lord commands us to pray for our leaders and our nation … when we’ve had strong spiritual leaders we’ve prospered.”

Culberson will be praying for our nation and the Rev. George Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be leading the prayer for churches.

Ellis added that praying for the church is the best possible one for him, since the church is such a forerunner. He also added that he hopes that people will set aside time to come out for the event.

“I would encourage all that can and will to plan their lunch break around it,” Ellis said. “For those who are concerned about the county, come join us in prayer because we have a saying at my church — prayer changes things.”

For information, contact Rev. Davis at 910-361-0172.

