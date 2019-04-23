TDA grants awarded to local organizations

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Tourism Development Authority recently awarded four grants to local organizations in and around Scotland County.

SCTDA Director Corey Hughes said the organization strives to support local organizations who hold events that bring in visitors, especially those who stay at hotels.

“We give grants to events that bring in out-of-town people, (but) we want to partner with organizations to help promote events that bring people and have them stay overnight,” said Hughes. “One-hundred percent of our funding comes from hospitality taxes that visitors pay when they stay.”

He added that SCTDA has no access to other taxes, like county or city taxes, so it makes sense to support events that bring income to the county.

Two organizations have events happening in May — the first is Phoenix N Tha Burg karate tournament on May 18, hosted by Kenny Morrison and Morrison’s Martial Arts Academy of Tae Kwon Do.

“We awarded them a $2,000 grant. It’s bringing in people who may stay a couple of nights, so that is good for Scotland County,” said Hughes.“Their tournament has grown every year —, it started with 100 people, now, they have over 400 to 500 people coming throughout the southeast.”

He added that teams are traveling from Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia. The event has expanded so much that Morrison has partnered with St. Andrew’s University and it will be held on the college campus.

SCTDA also awarded $750 to Scotland County Habitat for Humanity Bike to Build, which is also May 18.

“They bring in about 200 people from outside the county,” added Hughes.

He said $1,500 was awarded to the Scotland County Historic Properties to chip in to help with the new LED lighting being installed.

“It’s a wise investment, as it saves them money on the utility bill over time (and) it’s a group effort with Duke Energy and the county to support them,” said Hughes. “The better the museum, the better the tourists come and enjoy.”

Hughes said another $4,200 was donated as a grant as well as a media buy to the Fort Bragg Morale Welfare and Recreation program.

“We work with them to promote what we have here to the men and women on base about special events. They have a website, posters and more, it changes on a constant basis,” said Hughes.

He said ads for the upcoming events can be seen on the LED board on Hwy. 74 in Laurel Hill.

