Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcella Street reported to the police department Sunday that someone had broken into the residence through a bedroom window causing $100 damage. Once inside the suspect stole an xBox 360 and PlayStation3 totaling $3,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had cut the lock to his storage unit and removed a lawnmower valued at $800.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Trade Street reported to the police department on Monday that a .40-cal. handgun was stolen from his residence when a female friend was over doing laundry.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scottish Glenn Apartments on Friday after a report of a second floor balcony window being busted out. There was $200 damage but it appeared no entry was made.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department Sunday that someone attempted to pry open the door to his 1998 Ford Explorer causing $100 damage.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Caledonia Road on Saturday evening after a report of assault by strangulation and motor vehicle theft.. The female victim told officers she was in the home with her newborn and that the suspect had argued with her and damaged items in her home before assaulting her. The suspect them stole her vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was found on Pitt Street without the suspect and the victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. The incident is still under investigation and there is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rosemary Lane reported to the police department on Sunday that his girlfriend had assaulted him at her home on Willow Drive. Officers went to speak to the girlfriend and both had scratches on them.

Farran McMillian, 32, and Phillip Hendrix, 37, were both arrested and charged with simple assault. Neither were given a bond.

Drug Possession

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Hickory Street on Saturday after a report of an odor of marijuana in the area. Officers located three males sitting on the front porch of a home on Maple Street. Officers found that one of the males, 39-year-old Thurston Johnson of Sneads Grove Road, was in possession of digital scales and 6.7 grams of marijuana.

He was charged with habitual felon, manufacturing marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell.

Intimidation

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Sunday that her boyfriend had posted nude photographs of her on Facebook back in March. The investigation is still on-going and the victim is working on pressing charges.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jaleel Liles, 21, of Ashley Drive was arrested Saturday for parole violation. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Inzia Prince, 24, of West Boulevard was given a criminal summons on Saturday for school attendance law violation.

LAURINBURG —Ashley McDaniel, 35, of Douglas Street was given a criminal summons on Saturday for communicating threats.

LAURINBURG — Lysasha Brown, 25, of Johns Road was given a criminal summons on Saturday for breaking and entering, simple assault and communicating threats.

LAURINBURG — Dominique Crews, 39, of Scarlet Court was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Melissa Parker, 39, of Sugar Road was given a criminal summons on Saturday for trespassing.

