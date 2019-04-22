SpringFest coming this weekend

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will be filled with people this weekend for the second annual SpringFest.

From Laurinburg After Five to the FunD Run to the Movie on Main, downtown will be busy on Friday and Saturday. Kicking off the weekend’s festivities on Friday is Laurinburg After Five (see story below) followed by the Movie on Main put on by Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

The movie will be showing “The Sandlot” in the Art Garden after the music for Laurinburg After Five ends. It’s the first of the summer movie series put on by Parks and Recreation, with two more followings on May 4 and June 1.

“’The Sandlot’ is a multi-generational movie so everyone can come and enjoy it,” said Jeff Maley, recreation coordinator. “It’s a family atmosphere and we were trying to incorporate that into it.”

Maley added they’re excited to be partnering with all the other entities for SpringFest to bring entertainment to downtown along with kicking off the movie series.

The movie will start around 9 p.m., but maybe a little later depending on when the music stops.

On Saturday at 8:30 a.m. the FunD Run 4-Life, hosted by the Scotland Memorial Foundation, will take place beginning downtown at 131 S. Main St. Participants will run or walk the route downtown and circle around Hammond Park before making their way back downtown.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center and the Diabetes Education funds.

After the FunD run, starting at 10 a.m., will be the Spring Arts Festival where vendors will take to Main Street selling a variety of goods along with the unveiling of the new art pieces in the Art Garden.

The city of Laurinburg will be hosting the unveiling for the new pieces. The sculptures will come from students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and replacing some of the current works.

Since joining the Main Street Program the city has been trying to build downtown Laurinburg and Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters says that SpringFest brings people downtown who might not have come downtown.

“SpringFest and Laurinburg After Five will be bringing a lot of people to downtown and let them see what all there is to offer,” Walters said. “We have a lot of businesses downtown and though it’s a work in progress we have a lot of good things happening.”

There will also be live music, an art show, a kid zone and the Bold Face Liars’ War during the festival.

The Bold Face Liars’ War is at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center with $5 admission. The event will give participants three minutes to conjure up the biggest lie, which will be judged by a panel. The winner will earn a spot in the storytelling festival in October.

On Friday and Saturday, Main Street will be closed from Church Street to Railroad Street for the event.

