Laurinburg After 5 kicks off Friday

LAURINBURG — The Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 concert series will kick off on Friday evening with a soulful bang, thanks to the sounds of EnVision.

Based in Winston-Salem, the group will bring four female vocalists — Sylvania Wilder, Michelle Scales, Iris Daye and Charlene Legette — and one male vocalist, Michael Thomas, along with an array of musicians on keyboards, guitar, bass, drums and saxophone.

EnVision was formed in 1997. It will be the band’s first visit to Laurinburg.

“The Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 committee reviewed many bands before deciding on a series line up this year,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many of the bands were ones we have had year after year. EnVision kept coming up in the review because they were so unique and we really wanted to give folks some variety this year.

“We watched several YouTube videos of EnVision and they can sing and put on a performance that engages the crowd,” he added.

EnVision will make Laurinburg After 5 part of its “Soul Unloaded Tour” and feature a wide variety of music — including oldies, funk, jazz, Motown, R&B, beach, pop and dance. Those who attend the concert Friday will most likely hear such well-known tunes as “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, “Uptown Funk” and “Marry You” by Bruno Mars, “Love Never Felt So Good by Michael Jackson/Justin Timberlake, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, “All Of Me” by John Legend and “Roar” by Katie Perry.

“I think the crowd will appreciate some new flavor coming to town,” English said.

EnVision has performed as the opening act for several national artists, ranging from actress and American Idol alum, Jordin Sparks, and The S.O.S. Band to R&B sensations Kem and Marsha Ambrosius. The group has also opened for nationally acclaimed author-comedian-talk-show-host Steve Harvey.

EnVision’s performance on Friday in Laurinburg is being sponsored by Smithfield Foods.

The concert will be held in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Concert-goers can bring their lawn chairs if they just want to relax — but they will want their dancing shoes before the night is over because the energy of EnVision will make them want to get up and move,” English said.

There will be a beer and wine tent set up along with water to purchase, as well as several food trucks — including Kona Ice, Dominos Pizza, Krazy Kuzzins and Big T’s. Some activities for children will include the Rock and Roll Video Game truck, the Hartsville Bubble Guy and an airbrush tattoo artist.

There is no entry fee and folks are asked to leave pets and coolers at home.

