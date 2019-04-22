SHS vandalism still under investigation

LAURINBURG —The investigation into who vandalized Scotland High School last week is still ongoing by the Laurinburg Police Department.

According to police reports, there was more than $1,600 in damages done to the school sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Three different buildings suffered spray paint damage, several windows were damaged or broken, the plaza was trashed and a picnic table was damaged.

The spray painting included profanity and the windows had been broken with rocks.

The police department is working with school officials and has obtained video footage from the incident. Officers are currently working on identifying those who are in the video in the hopes of making an arrest.

The high school continued operating as normal on Thursday with announcements throughout the day requesting help from students to inform them of who might have done the vandalism. Included was an offer of a $500 reward for information that resulted in the conviction of anyone involved.

Officers did add that there has been some information given to the police to help with the case.