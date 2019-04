The National Weather Service has issues a pair of advisories for the Scotland County area on Friday.

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for all of Scotland County.

In addition, a severe wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Winds are expected to be sustained at about 25 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph.

Any travel throughout the day is being discouraged as a line of of storms moving east-northeast comes through the region.