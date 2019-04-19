Spreading the spirit of Easter

LAURINBURG — Two local young girls, who often finish each other’s sentences and even have a “bestie handshake,” are bound together by something far more important: they each have had siblings with cancer.

Still, in the midst of some triumph and loss, Jordyn Walker, 9, and Riley Fedak, 10, thought of others recently and passed out handmade Easter cards at the Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Wednesday.

Patients and residents could do nothing but smile as the two girls wore Easter Bunny ears while walking down the halls to add some joy to others as the holiday weekend approached.

“Everybody thinks we’re twins,” said Jordyn and Fedak at the same time.

Sharon Walker, grandmother of Jordyn, was another relative who supported both families during a trying time.

“Jordyn’s brother Jimmy lost his battle with cancer in March. Riley’s sister Madison is cancer free after a long treatment,” said Sharon. “The families have helped each other at times, they are really close. Through all the sadness there is a light.”

Sharon said she watches the girls after school often and shared that the idea to give back came on one of those babysitting afternoons.

“I brought them home after school one day and said let’s make some cards (for family),” said Sharon. “Then they said ‘OK, let’s make some for people who don’t have anything.’”

A drawing frenzy began.

The girls started in early March, making cards of hope with colorful paper, stickers and markers. Some read, “Happy Easter” and “I love you” decorated with butterflies, smiley faces and other various stickers. In three drawing sessions, the two made more than 30 cards.

”They are fast,” said Sharon. “They wanted to cheer up some people.”

When asked what it is like to have a sibling affected by cancer, the girls shared that it affected each family member.

“It’s different and hard, especially for our parents,” said Jordyn.

Fedak recalled Jordyn being around during the first signs of her sister suffering from bone cancer.

“We both were playing when we heard my sister scream after she fell. The next morning we woke to find out they were at the hospital,” said Fedak.

The two shared how they supported their sibling when help or uplifting was needed. Fedak said she would play with her sister and Jordyn helped her brother with everyday tasks.

“I prayed for him and when he was on oxygen he couldn’t get up,” said Jordyn. “I would go get him things he asked for or needed.”

When asked if she believes the love for her brother lives on, she nodded.

Fedak said the attention from people is different when her family goes out — and more so now that her sister is in recovery.

“I have to get over the staring, people look hard at her and at us,” added Fedak.

Life Enrichment Coordinator for Scottish Pines Tanya Currin led the girls through the building, making sure the residents who needed some encouragement received a visit and a card.

“It’s wonderful that you have people who give back, especially for people who do not have family,” said Currin, who added that some residents do not have family members or their families live far away and are not able to visit as often.

“The residents love to talk and you can learn a lot — and young kids can learn a lot. We are fortunate they came out to show love to these residents,” said Currin.

Both girls are active in their churches and dance team, the Triple Toe Cloggers. The fourth-graders also are succeeding in school with honor-roll grades and memberships in the Junior Beta Club and AIG.

Sharon said she was most proud that it was their decision to positively impact others.

“They didn’t have to do it, they could have played or did anything else, but they worked hard on those cards,” said Sharon. “Today they’ve made someone else’s day good who may not have anybody.”

Jordan and Fedak agreed with Sharon when she added that the girls made a positive impact that day.

“There was one man who needed it and got really happy about it,” said Jordyn. “We gave him a hug.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

