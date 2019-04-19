Pre-Vet Club to host fifth annual Bark in the Park

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Pre-Vet Club is getting ready to let the dogs out with the fifth annual Bark in the Park fundraiser.

The event will be held Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Andrews University track, across from the football field. Proceeds will benefit the Scotland County Humane Society.

Last year nearly 50 owners and dogs took part in the fourth annual fundraiser.

“There will be games and an obstacle courses for the dogs,” said Keelyn Green, president for the club. “We’re also going to be having a raffle for both owners and dogs as well as a bake sale.”

Dogs will also be able to participate in contests and an agility course while owners and spectators will be able to play cornhole and listen to music. Green said that there will be two raffles, one for dogs and one for their owners. The dog raffle will include items like dog collars, toys and treats where the human raffle will include coupons and certificates for various businesses like Jersey Mike’s. The event is free to the public and Green says it’s a nice family event.

“You don’t need a dog to come out and enjoy the day,” Green said. “We have a lot of people who come out just to watch some of the events and listen to music. The agility course is usually a favorite.”

The Pre-Vet Club began the fundraiser after volunteering with the humane society and seeing how much they care for the animals. The fundraiser allows the club to give back and allow the humane society to continue its work.

“One of the requirements for the club is to volunteer once a week at the humane society,” Green said. “So we work closely with them and were able to see what they need. This is something we developed to help them.”

The current weather forecast will have a high of 77 degrees and a low of 62 that day.

Pet parents must bring their dog’s rabies tag or veterinarian records. Owners should note that dogs will have to stay on a leash during the event for safety reasons but retractable leashes are prohibited.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

