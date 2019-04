Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

Peep would love a visit from you at PetSense in Laurinburg and she is guaranteed to add some sweetness to your day. She is a young cat, just 1 year old, and she would like to be an outside cat. The cat adoption fee is $75 and includes spay/neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.