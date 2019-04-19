Scotland grad named president at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER — A 1995 graduate of Scotland High School has taken the reins as the 11th president of Pfeiffer University near Charlotte.

Dr. Scott Bullard, 42, was announced as the new president by Pfeiffer Board Chairman Bob Brietz on Thursday after a unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees.

“Pfeiffer is so fortunate to have found in Dr. Bullard someone who has proven himself to be a dynamic leader in higher education,” Brietz said. “It’s easy to see how he quickly rose through the ranks at Judson. His intellect, problem-solving skills and understanding of the opportunities and challenges really stand out. He is more than ready to lead our university.”

Bullard comes to Pfeiffer after spending the past 16 months as the interim president of Judson College in Marion, Alabama. He also served as a senior vice president and dean of the college at Judson.

“(Pfeiffer) is preparing leaders in health care, business, education, the arts, ministry and many other disciplines, and because of the character of Pfeiffer employees, Pfeiffer graduates care most about serving others through their vocations,” Bullard said. “What an exciting place to serve. I am excited to begin working alongside such capable and engaged colleagues in service of students and a region that I have loved for a long time.”

As the university’s 11th president, Bullard succeeds Dr. Colleen Perry Keith, who resigned to become the president of Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bullard was born in Lumberton before his family moved to Scotland County. He holds a bachelor of arts in philosophy from Campbell University, a master of divinity from Duke University and a Ph.D. in theology from Baylor University.

Prior to his time at Judson College, Bullard served as a teaching assistant at Duke University and worked as a development officer for the nonprofit Stop Hunger Now before going on to Baylor. He was also an adjunct professor at two Texas colleges. He was hired at Judson in 2008 to teach religion and serve as the co-campus chaplain. He was named dean in 2012.

Bullard is married to Shannon Desmond Bullard, who is a kindergarten teacher. They have four children: Judson, Desmond, Campbell and Walker.

His first day at Pfeiffer University will be June 1.

Pfeiffer is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Scott_W_Bullard_02.jpg