A local volunteer option for teens

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Health Care System is taking applications for its 2019 summer Junior Volunteer Program.

The program is a three-session program from June 17 through Aug. 9 where junior volunteers will be scheduled to work only one 2-week session and will be expected to completely fulfill one of the three sessions.

“We are very honored to be able to offer the Junior Volunteer program at Scotland Health Care System,” said Nancy Rogers, manager of volunteer services. “There have been many junior volunteers over the years that have furthered their education in healthcare because of the experience they received while volunteering during the summer.”

Junior volunteer candidates must be 14 by May 30, should have at least a “C” average and good school attendance. They also have to be available the full 10 days of the 2-week program.

The application must be completed by the candidate only (not by parents or friends).

Completed documents include:

—A fully completed and signed application, including a signature of parent/dependent

— Copy of most recent report card (2nd quarter grades acceptable)

— Two completed reference forms with names and signatures in a separate, sealed envelope

— Copy of immunization records

— Forms checklist (located on page 12 of the application packet)

In its statement, Scotland Health Care System stated: “Promoting the advancement of teens in healthcare is not only the right thing to do but is mission critical as our teens today are our future pool tomorrow. Junior Volunteers do make a difference.”

A selection committee will review all candidate requests meeting the requirements and candidates will be notified of their selection status by the third week of June. Up to 50 junior volunteers will be accepted.

The System suggests that teenagers make thoughtful consideration as to personal schedules and prior commitments before volunteering. Lack of fulfillment may result in future disqualification. The deadline is April 26.

“It is always nice to have the extra friendly faces and being able to mentor to these students,” added Rogers. “We encourage you to talk with your children, grandchildren, family and friends about this wonderful program and to consider volunteering.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]