Vandals hit high school

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School staff and students walked into a surprise on the last day of classes before spring break Thursday.

The courtyard/plaza area of the high school was vandalized Wednesday night, leading to a huge cleanup operation on Thursday morning.

According to Scotland County School’s Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds, during the night someone came on campus and vandalized the area.

“They threw toilet paper, spray-painted profanity on the walls and threw rocks at the windows,” Bounds said. “Currently we’re looking at surveillance video to try and determine if we can find who did this.

“There have been people saying that the windows were shot out, but they were broken with rocks,” she added.

The high school continued operating as normal, with school officials working with police in hopes of finding whoever vandalized the school. Principal Brian Edkins made an announcement at about 8 a.m. requesting help from students to inform them of who might have done it.

“This is not a joke … it’s very serious,” he said. “If anyone has any information about this act of vandalism, I ask that you tell us so we can get to the bottom of it (and) there will be a $500 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.”

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, the police are still investigating and no further details are being released at this time.

$500 reward offered for info