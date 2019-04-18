City talks municipal election

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Dell Parker, director of Scotland County Board of Elections, spoke to the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday about the possibility of opting out of absentee voting for the upcoming municipal election. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Dell Parker, director of Scotland County Board of Elections, spoke to the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday about the possibility of opting out of absentee voting for the upcoming municipal election.

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg will have the option to opt-out of absentee voting for the upcoming municipal election.

Scotland County Board of Elections Director Dell Parker spoke to the City Council at Tuesday’s monthly meeting, giving them the options of having absentee or not.

“The proposals you’re going to see in your packet is going to be higher than it has in previous years,” Parker said. “The reason it’s going to be higher is because I’m not sure city councils in the past actually have had an option to opt out of absentee voting.”

Absentee voting includes One-Stop Early Voting and absentee by mail ballots. The city was the last stop of the local municipalities that Parker had visited — which include East Laurinburg, Gibson, Wagram and Maxton. All four other municipalities had voted to not have One-Stop.

“The City Council does have an option to say, when it comes to the city of Laurinburg elections, we’re only going to have an election on election day,” Parker said. “Or you have the option of still opting in and still doing One-Stop for the 13 days.”

There is a cost difference between the two, since Laurinburg would be the only municipality holding One-Stop if it was agreed to move forward with the plan. If the city decides to go along with having One-Stop, it would cost the city $20,591.14. If the city opted out it would cost $9,598.86.

The cost includes everything that is required during the election from poll workers to opening facilities.

Parker added she needed to know what the city’s decision was by mid-June, allowing for talk at the upcoming budget meeting on May 2.

“In my opinion opting out of early voting is robing some of our citizens from the ability to vote,” Council member James Garby added.

For the 2015 election, which was the last mayoral election, there were 10,316 registered voters with the 21.4-percent turnout. During the election 1,333 of the 2,207 residents that voted during absentee voting while 874 voted on election day.

In the 2017 election, the most recent municipal election, 28.5-percent of the 10,559 registered voters cast their votes. Out of the 3,918 voters, 3,015 voted during absentee voting and 903 voted on election day.

Parker added that every municipality in Anson County had opted out in the last municipal election and the voting numbers did not decrease. She added that she would look into the different counties have opted out and get it back to the council.

The seats open in the city include the mayor seat currently held by Matthew Block, District 1 seat currently held by Curtis Leak and District 2 seat currently held by Mary Jo Adams.

Filing for the positions will begin on July 5 and end July 19, with the election being on Nov. 5.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

