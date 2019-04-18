900 residents recieve free tax help at library

Gyles Gyles

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library teamed up with the AARP Tax Aide Group to assist about 900 Scotland County residents file their taxes throughout the recent filing season.

Library Director Leon Gyles said the event helped residents in not having to pay high fees for the service elsewhere.

“This is a community service the library has done with the tax group for at least 15 years,” said Gyles.”They did about 900 tax returns this year and it saved people in the county a lot of money.”

AARP volunteers took appointments every Thursday and Friday from Jan. 31 through April 12.

“Volunteers were from Moore and Scotland counties (and) you could have it done free by IRS professionals. It’s easier to come here if you have a simple tax return,” added Gyles.

Everyone was helped, as there were no age restrictions and AARP membership was not required.

Volunteers served as either client greeters or tax preparers. Greeter on-site duties included helping clients to be properly checked in and have the necessary paperwork.

Those who volunteered to be tax preparers received IRS-approved training, had to pass an IRS certification test, and are covered for liability when working within the scope of the AARP Foundation mandate.

He added the service will be back next year.

“We will start again in November with the tax group to coordinate efforts for this year’s taxes,” said Gyles.

