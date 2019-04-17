Council discusses the City Hall plaque

Block Block

LAURINBURG — From the start of Tuesday night’s city council meeting there was an elephant in the room — the plaque on the new city hall.

The now infamous plaque was one of the last topics on the night’s agenda, falling under the mayor’s reports. Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block posted on Facebook April 3 about a plaque on the new city hall that had the names of the previous council that had been the ones to begin the process for the building.

“A lot of citizens want to know how and why the decision was made,” Block said. “I don’t want my name on the building … that wasn’t an issue for me ever, it was about how the decision was made.”

The city clerk and city manager made the decision and it was not a decision that was brought to the council. It was explained that a survey was sent out and, before the decision deadline, there were only three responses, more came afterward. Block called the incident a matter of respect for himself and the fellow council members who are not on the board.

Councilman Andrew Williamson asked if it was such an issue, why not just add all the names or come up with another solution in order to get everyone on the same page.

“The first time I ever heard there was a plaque was when you brought it up,” Williamson said. “I didn’t know there was a plaque and frankly I couldn’t care less. If the issue is, should there be a plaque or should there no be a plaque, or if there is a plaque of who should be on it, I’m open for suggestions.”

Block added in that it was more of how it was done without the council’s knowledge rather than the name on the plaque. Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams said that usually councils don’t have input in the names that go on the building and said that she didn’t see an issue in letting the city manager decided what was appropriate.

Councilwoman Mary Evans added that the situation was disrespectful and Councilman James Garby suggested just rip the plaque down.

“That was not the intent,” Adams said. “They were trying to do what they thought was right, then it’s gotten convoluted and targeting.”

After discussion, it was decided to leave the plaque as is with a 3-2 vote, with Garby and Evans voting against it.

In other business:

— Scotland County Economic Development Director Mark Ward spoke to the council about renderings for the spec building the EDC is working on at the former Treasure City Pawn building. The rendering gave an example of using the space as a brewery or coffee shop.

— The council gave an agreement to begin the process to let Scotland County Partnership for Families and SmartStart to rent the Sanford Building from the city once the city is moved into the city hall.

— John Crawford from Creech & Associates spoke to the council about options to fix the brickwork below several windows on the new city hall. Garby pointed out that under some of the windows the bricks are laid differently than the rest of the building and it doesn’t blend well together. Crawford said that he’d get some renderings of what he can do and bring it back to council.

