Little Library opens on Main Street

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange

An official ribbon-cutting for the first of 20 Little Libraries that will be spread around Scotland County was held Wednesday afternoon along Main Street next to the A.B. Gibson Center. The event was attended by more than 40 people, including representatives of Scotland County Schools staff, Board of County Commissioners, Board of Education, Laurinburg City Council and Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. Suprintendent Ron Hargrave said “we hope to spread a love of reading and literacy throughout the county.” The Little Library project is being funded by a $2.2 million federal grant.