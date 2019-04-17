Making Easter fun timeless

LAURINBURG — Age was only a number as residents won medals and prizes at the second annual Senior Egg Hunt hosted by Scotland County Parks and Recreation on Wednesday.

Elders 55 and up enjoyed games outside and inside the Scotland Place Senior Center, laughing and playing together at the event, which started with the egg relay.

The seniors were split into teams and each member had to walk with a raw egg balanced on a spoon, then pass it to the next member. The first team to pass the egg to each member and finish the relay would win.

“We added the egg relay and the first place medals this year,” said Tammy Jacobs, senior programs coordinator. “It was great, the sun was warm for the seniors but no eggs fell.”

The fastest team won first place medals and all participants received a participation medal. Those who couldn’t participate in the relay also received a small participation gift.

Victoria Woolum, who participated and assisted other seniors, said she liked socializing with the crowd.

“We had a blast, I liked watching everybody smile,” said Woolum.

The egg hunt was set up indoors and seniors were evenly spread out to enter the building through the three entrances. Spread throughout the senior center were around 100 eggs including 29 golden eggs. Inside the golden eggs were numbers which matched to gifts like certifications to various businesses around town including restaurants and hair salons.

“People donated prizes and others were contributed by local businesses,” said Jacobs. “They gave food cards, bags and other household items.”

A special gift was given to the oldest senior, who was Herbert Pittman, 88, who suffers from dementia but played each game with a grin.

“I think it was nice, this is my first time (at an egg hunt),” said Pittman.

After gifts were passed out, residents took pictures with the Easter bunny and socialized over fruit and drinks.

“I didn’t know what to expect, ” said Mary Johnson. “It was fun. I liked that we were old but participated.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

