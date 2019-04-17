SCOTLAND SMORGASBOARD

Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Owner Kenneth Fore and his wife Susan pose with-co worker Ellie Stack outside his new food truck that will sell low-priced concessions for people to enjoy at local events this summer. Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Owner Kenneth Fore and his wife Susan pose with-co worker Ellie Stack outside his new food truck that will sell low-priced concessions for people to enjoy at local events this summer.

Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Krazy Kuzzins’ Concessions is a new local food truck taking low-priced food and snacks to events across Scotland County.

“The food truck is three months old,” said Kenneth Fore, owner. “I’ve done concessions for years at church fundraisers.”

Fore added that the name of his business is inspired by some rowdy little family members.

“My son, Liam is 6, and my brother has two sons, Jude, 8, and Jonah, 5,” said Fore. “When they get together, they are inseparable, wild and fun. I also got a lot of support from friends and family members. Without them, it would still be sitting in the yard.”

What are your specialties?

“Our mini-doughnuts,” said Fore. “They’re deep fried and sprinkled with a cinnamon sugar coating. It’s brand new (to the menu).”

The truck also sells nachos, hotdogs, bubblegum, popcorn, candy and sodas.

Most popular dish?

Fore lists the nachos with chili and cheese and their hot dogs as a crowd favorite.

“They’re both good and at a reasonable price,” said Fore.

What attracts customers to your restaurant?

“Someone said to me, ‘These are the cheapest concessions I’ve seen!’ and I just replied, I’m not here to gauche anyone’s pockets,” said Fore. “If I can make a little bit, I am happy.

Look out for the Krazy Kuzzins’ Concessions food truck at summer events in Scotland County. The food truck will sell concessions at the Live after Five, April 26-27.

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Owner Kenneth Fore and his wife Susan pose with-co worker Ellie Stack outside his new food truck that will sell low-priced concessions for people to enjoy at local events this summer. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_egghunt-019.jpg Jael Pembrick| The Laurinburg Exchange Owner Kenneth Fore and his wife Susan pose with-co worker Ellie Stack outside his new food truck that will sell low-priced concessions for people to enjoy at local events this summer.