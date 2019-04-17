Easy pulled pork with a sensational sauce

So a couple of weeks ago I went on a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, with my friend and we ended up going into the Savannah Bee Company store. Well, long story short, I found a habanero honey BBQ sauce — and let me tell you it’s amazing.

Now I set out on a mission to figure out what I’m going to put it on, so now we’ve got the first of the series. So today I’m giving you “Slow Cooker Habanero Honey Pulled Pork.”

The sauce is a mustard base and adds a slight kick with the habanero. It’s not very hot, at least to me, and adds a good kick but not enough to really clear your sinuses. I tried it and suddenly it was in my hand and I was buying it, it was that good.

Let me just say this … I don’t usually eat pork simply because I always tend to overcook it ,making it super dry, and I’ve never once in my life tried to make pulled pork. So this was a first for me.

When I went to the store I bought the smallest pork roast I was able to find which was still probably like 10 to 12 pounds so I cut it in half and I was still eating this stuff for days. I wish I was joking but luckily it was good so I wasn’t mad.

Now like I said this was the first time I made it so I ended up adding too much beef broth because I just eyeballed it and thought if I added more it would be less likely to burn. Incorrect it just meant I had to dig through beef broth to find the pieces of meat the shredded. So I’ve lowered it for you so maybe if you get this you’ll be able to taste more of the marinade than me and won’t use most of your bottle pouring more on top of the pork.

As I’m sure you are all aware I cook with a lot of honey, I really love honey, so this just brings new magic and switch to my normal dishes which rely heavily on steak, chicken and seafood. Not that I don’t plan on putting this on most of those to test it out. But I am actually obsessed with this sauce and I will continue to keep using it until I run out then I’ll have to order it online.

If you’d like to try the sauce it’s $8.50 and can be found following this link: savannahbee.com/bowtie-habanero-honey-bbq-sauce.

***

Ingredients …

2 to 4 lb of pork roast

1 onion chopped

2 cloves of garlic

1 cup of beef broth

Habanero Honey BBQ Sauce

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Add pork and Habanero Honey BBQ Sauce to a plastic bag and add enough sauce that the pork is covered. Let sit in the fridge over night.

The next morning add marinated pork, the onion, garlic, beef broth and salt and pepper to a slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or until pork is easy to shred.

If you want more sauce add it to the pork once it’s moved from the crock pot.

Add to a bun or plain, then enjoy.