Scotland County Schools thank partners

LAURINBURG — More than 40 community partners were celebrated for their support of the Scotland County School System on Wednesday afternoon.

Scotland County Schools held a “Community Partners Appreciation Luncheon” to recognize various organizations and people in the community who have been key supporters throughout the year, with more than 120 partners being invited.

Those in attendance were treated to lunch prepared by Scotland High School culinary arts students and were welcomed by members of the Carver Blue Blazers.

During the luncheon, guests were also treated to a performance by the combined Covington Street and Sycamore Lane elementary schools choir.

Guests heard thanks from two Scotland High School seniors, Mira Ward and Diandre Benoit, for all the donations that are given how those donations help students stay prepared and attend trips and play sports they wouldn’t have gotten the chance to do otherwise.

Scotland County Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary thanked everyone for not only coming but for all that they do.

“We’re all in this thing together and the sooner we all come to realize that the better we will be,” Singletary said. “Yes, we are blessed as a community from all walks of life we are in this together … I’m proud to a part of such a great family as the Scotland County community it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Board members Carolyn Banks, Herman Tyson and Darrel “BJ” Gibson were also in attendance.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave stressed to everyone that while there is a debate on how the public education system is broken, that isn’t the case in Scotland County.

“I stand before you telling you that if you look at schools across our state and across our nation, our public education systems are doing some of the greatest work they have ever done,” Hargrave said. “Our district is not broken, it’s not broken because we have great leaders leading our buildings, we have great teachers standing before our children every day and we have a community that supports not only through words but through action, you support our children each and every day …

“Our public education system is not broken because of people like you,” he added.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1__DSC3456.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1__DSC3420.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1__DSC3410.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1__DSC3413.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1__DSC3449.jpg