Schools partake in Green School Jam

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Lumber River State Park Chalk Banks Access was filled with 365 third-grade students from across Scotland County on Wednesday morning. The Green School Jam was hosted by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Chamber of Commerce’s GREEN Team to promote pride, respect and a spirit of cooperation between students and local businesses. All Points Waste, the Beekeepers Association, St. Andrews University, Scotland County Water Treatment, Scotland County Soil and Water, Meritor, City and County Recycling, Scotland County 4H, the Extension Office Master Gardeners, Forestry, and Cricket Wireless all had various spaces for students to get involved.