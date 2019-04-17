Visiting the courthouse

Photo courtesy of Philip McRae The Scotland County Head Start class visited the Scotland County Courthouse on Tuesday morning. Judge Chevonne Wallace from Rockingham met with the class during a break. Each child was allowed to join her on the bench and she spoke to each of them personally. Chief Bailiff Jonathan Smith also led the class on a brief tour of the Sheriff’s Office. The class was so well-behaved, Smith awarded each of them an honorary sheriff’s deputy badge.

