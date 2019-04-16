Litter sweep collects 4,423 pounds of trash

LAURINBURG — More than 4,000 pounds of litter is off the roadsides in Scotland County after last week’s annual spring litter sweep.

The annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce GREEN Team Spring Litter Sweep was held with 17 teams picking up a total of 4,423 pounds of trash.

The winning team — which picked up more than half of the trash — was the Morgan Hunting Club, which picked up 2,307 pounds. Coming in second place was the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, which picked up 544 pounds.

Other teams included Carolina Hearts Home Care, Scotch Meadows Community, Girl Scouts and Fire Station 7 and 11, VET Laurinburg, Scotia Village, Garbage Pail Kids, Service Threat, Spring Hill Junior Beta Club, YPN, Ora Tarlton, Kid’s for Christ, East Laurinburg Church of God, Lumber River Keeper, Trinity Presbyterian and Old Laurel Hill Chruch.

According to Chris English, executive director of the Chamber, one of the hopes for organizers was that more people would join the litter sweep and help keep Scotland County clean.

“Based on the results, we did really well this year,” English said. “The thing that’s most encouraging is the fact that we had new teams come out and one of them was the winner.

“We’re really happy with the new involvement and everyone worked really hard to clean up the county,” he added. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue to grow with community involvement.”

The Chamber is working on not only getting the community involved via the litter sweep, but also by working with children to establish an importance of not littering — along with the importance of recycling and environmental sustainability through the GREEN School Jam being held Wednesday for third-graders.

The GREEN Team pushes initiatives and educate kids on litter management so they grow up knowing why it’s important to take care of the Earth.

There are two annual litter sweeps put on by the GREEN Team, one in the spring and one in the fall. This past fall more than 800 pounds of trash was collected, while last spring had a record-breaking year of more than 17,000 pounds collected.

