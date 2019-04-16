‘Change inevitable, growth is optional’

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Kevin McCook spoke to the Rotary Club members on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Kevin McCook spoke to the Rotary Club members on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got a crash course in ways to grow and sustain businesses on Tuesday.

Keven McCook, who spent 30-plus years in sales with McGraw-Hill, is now working with the consulting firm FMI out of Raleigh. His emphasis is in a new area for FMI, concentrating in building products.

McCook opened by asking the Rotarians what has changed in the world over the past decade.

“Do we still memorize things or just use our phones?” he asked. “There’s no smoking in buildings and restaurants; there is now the Trump Factor in politics; we have drone pilots; we all know about kale and Quinoa; and technology continues to evolve.”

All of those things, he said, help lead to shifts in the economy and other areas.

“For these shifts to occur, you only essentially need two key things — attitude and interest to act, and abilities with respect to tools and resources.”

McCook then quizzed the members once again, asking them to list some of the recent trends that have impacted business and markets. That list included such things as interest rates, online banking, competition, innovation, deregulation and immigration policy.

He then put those things into perspective for the future.

“We need to start thinking about five years from now,” McCook said. “We all need a futurist.

“Change is inevitable, but growth is optional,” he added. “To be successful, we need to be open to change and be proactive.”

McCook went on to define the characteristics of change, which include learning quickly, demonstrating resilience, empowering others, thinking strategically and being flexible.

“Always be looking for ways to being something different to the table,” he said.

McCook added that it’s also important to always have a Plan B.

“That, along with participating in growth actively, are necessary to achieve growth,” he concluded.

He was forced to wing his presentation when the projector refused to cooperate.

“Thankfully I made some notes … I guess that was my Plan B,” McCook said.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023or [email protected]

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Kevin McCook spoke to the Rotary Club members on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Rotary1-2.jpg W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Kevin McCook spoke to the Rotary Club members on Tuesday.

McCook talks about achieving business success