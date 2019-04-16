LAURINBURG — Tart, sweet and fresh. Strawberry season has arrived and area residents can pick from fresh patches right here in Scotland County.

Fontcol Farms opened its location for strawberry picking on Monday, where folks can go to buy local strawberries already picked or pick their own right off the stem.

Formerly known as Cooley’s Strawberry Patch, the business is now being run by the next generation of Cooley’s — Dan Cooley and his wife Lizzie Stricklin, who took over the operation from Dan’s uncle, James Cooley, and his wife Sissy.

On its Facebook page, Fontcol Farms adjusted its rules for the season:

“All people are welcome! Please leave pets at home. No animals will be allowed in the gates this year,” posted Fontcol Farms.

The farm also stated that children may not be left unattended inside vehicles, in the sitting areas or anywhere else on their propriety. The fields are a firearm and tobacco-free environment and the workers do not allow smoking or vaping of any kind. Customers with firearms or tobacco will be asked to leave the farm.

Residents can bring their own containers or baskets and U-pick berries are available for $1.75 per pound.

Pre-picked flats are for sale at $3 per pound. If one prefers more, they should call ahead, especially for orders larger than three $15 flats. Fontcol listed that those orders must be made 24 hours in advance.

The farm also only accepts cash.

Fontcol Farms recommends checking the Fontcol Farms Facebook page before visiting the farm. Inclement weather updates and other announcements will be posted online.

Visit Fontcol Farms at 23800 Airbase Road in Wagram or call 910-318-2015.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_220px-PerfectStrawberry.jpg

Pre-picked or U-pick are available at Fontcol Farms