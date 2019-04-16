Woman reportedly assaulted, held hostage

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by her boyfriend Monday evening, according to police reports.

Police responded around 8:18 a.m. Monday morning, where the 31-year-old woman had called after being held overnight in her home.

The victim, who lives on Lees Mill Road, told officers that she was at home with her boyfriend Sunday night when the two got into a verbal altercation and she attempted to leave. She told officers her boyfriend refused to let her leave and assaulted her before she was able to leave in the morning.

She had bruises on her arms and was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Laurinburg Police Department. There have no arrests yet.