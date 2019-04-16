Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raeford reported to the police department on Monday that, while her vehicle was parked on Lees Mill Road, unknown persons had broken in and stole $40 in currency and an iPhone 6 valued at $400.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Ned’s Pawn Shop on South Main Street after the security alarm was activated. Officers arrived and found that the door had been pried open and two display cases were broken. The suspect had been attempting to steal the guns that were typically in the cases but were instead locked in a different area of the building. The suspect didn’t taken anything but caused $1,100 in damages.

Security footage shows him being a light-skinned black male wearing a black jacket, jeans, Timberland-style shoes, black gloves and a black ski mask. The incident is under investigation.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rosemary Lane reported to the police department Monday that someone had stolen two money orders, one for $100 and the other for $80, from his vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the police department Monday that while staying at the Pine Acres Lodge his AK-47 valued at $629 had been taken from the room. He told officers he had multiple people in the room with him throughout the day and was unsure of who might have taken it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Rowland reported to the police department on Monday that while at Captain D’s Seafood on South Main Street her license plate was taken off of her vehicle.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Atkinson Street on Monday around 8 p.m. after a call of an attempted robbery. The victim told officers he was standing outside when a male came up to him and pointed a gun in his face demanding he give over his wallet. The two got into an altercation which lead to the suspect fleeing the area. Officers located the suspect still in the area and arrested him.

Bryan Austin Lowrey, 26, of X-Way Road was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was given an $80,000 bond.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Perk Street reported to the police department on Monday that when she came home the front door was open and the lights in the residence was on. The door appeared to have been forced open but nothing was reported missing from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Phillips Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had attempted to pry open the driver’s side door of the vehicle causing $100 damage. No entry was believed to have been made.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Monday that after hearing shots fired in the area she found that a bullet had come into the residence striking the window pane, window blind, a door and a blanket that was hanging on the door before coming to rest in the hallway where officers located it. The bullet caused $325 in damages.

Simple affray

LAURINBURG — Two 16-year-old females were charged with simple affray and disorderly conduct Monday after getting into a physical altercation at Scotland High School. The two were separated and taken to the magistrates office where they were charged and released to their parents on a written promise to appear.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Darius Jones, 23, of Fairfield Drive was arrested Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $400 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_annacrime-8.jpg