LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, is making plans for its 122ndCommencement on Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m., to be held on the DeTamble Library Terrace. The Baccalaureate service will be held Friday, May 10, at 4 p.m., in Avinger Auditorium.

The Baccalaureate guest preacher is the Rev. John Cleghorn, head of staff at Caldwell Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charlotte. He is currently moderator of council for the Charlotte Presbytery. He has served on many non-profit boards in Charlotte over the years. He retired from Bank of America in 2008 as a senior vice president after 18 years in various public relations and public policy roles.

Prior to that, Rev. Cleghorn was a reporter for the Charlotte Observer for six years. Under Rev. Cleghorn’s leadership and with financial support from the Charlotte-based Gambrell Foundation, St. Andrews and Caldwell Presbyterian Church established the Gambrell Scholars Program, which provides paid internships for two St. Andrews students every summer to work with the congregation in its social justice community outreach. Last summer was the first year of the program.

The Honorable Robert S. Brewbaker, a 1969 St. Andrews graduate, will be the 2019 Commencement speaker. Judge Brewbaker is a former trial lawyer who for 27 years represented both plaintiffs and defendants in disputes including personal injury and medical malpractice. Following his tenure as a trial lawyer, Judge Brewbaker served as a juvenile and domestic relations judge for a decade, during which time he helped families through the difficult and emotional issues of child custody and visitation.

Judge Brewbaker recently retired from the bench and relocated to Charlottesville where he is “of counsel” to the McCammon Legal Group. Beginning in 1986, Mr. Brewbaker served for more than 25 years on the St. Andrews Board of Trustees.

The St. Andrews singers under the direction of Assistant Professor of MusicElizabeth Blair and Music Accompanist Sean Moore will present musical selections at each service. As in past years, bagpipe major William Caudill will lead the Commencement processional. Parents, friends and community members are invited to attend both services.​

James R. Henery is the director of communications and niversity chaplain for St. Andrews University.