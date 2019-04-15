Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bundy Lane reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken the driver’s side window of her 2013 Toyota Camry causing $200 damage. The suspect stole a wallet with various credit cards and identification cards. The wallet with everything in it was found several streets over.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Friday that her 2017 Toyota Camry was broken into. The suspect stole a Google laptop, an iPhone 7 plus and a wallet with various credit cards and identification cards totaling $1,500. The laptop was later recovered.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Will Street reported to the police department on Friday that an unknown person wearing all black attempted to break into her residence via the bedroom window and rear door but failed to do so.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodbridge Drive reported to the police department that someone had pried open the door to the residence and stole an Apple iPad valued at $900.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shepard Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had broken into his 2008 Jeep Commander and stole credit cards. The suspect spent $380 on the cards.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Anson Avenue reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the home and stole a list of items including a firearm, Xbox and TV but an inventory was still being done.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Lanes on Atkinson Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a 5×8 utility trailer that was kept chained behind the building had been taken.

Arson

LAURINBURG — A resident of Graham Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen six firearms, a gold watch and a 30-inch TV from the home before setting it on fire. Around $30,000 in damages was reported to the home and the items taken valued more than $2,100.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported to the police department on Friday that someone had forged a check in his name for $49.02 at one of the Food Lion’s in Laurinburg. The incident is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had shot at the home causing $250 in damage to exterior and interior walls.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Duncan Street Sunday after a report of shots fired. According to reports a car drove by and began shooting at people standing in a yard on Duncan Street, the people standing in the yard returned fire. There was a house on Duncan Street, a house on Produce Market Road and a vehicle struck by bullets from the incident. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Brolyn Henry, 33, of South Pine Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Adams, 46, of Bennettsville was arrested Friday for several warrants out of Mecklenburg County for larceny and failure to return rental property, Richmond County for defacing a grave and in Scotland County for failure to appear. He was given a $4,100 bond.

LAURINBURG —Candace Stewart, 36, of Sunset Drive was arrested Sunday for failure to appear out of Moore County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damontrez Wertz, 25, of East Vance Street was arrested Sunday for assault on a female, harassing phone calls and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.