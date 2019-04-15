STATE BRIEFS …

Unsuccessful abortions

focus of bill in Senate

RALEIGH (AP) — The abortion debate is intensifying in North Carolina over a Republican measure supporters say will ensure doctors care properly for live babies delivered in unsuccessful abortions.

Abortion-rights activists argue the proposal slated for state Senate floor debate late Monday is unnecessary for a non-existent problem and is designed to intimidate physicians and women who need medically necessary later-term abortions.

The bill requires health care practitioners to treat medically a child born alive after an abortion like any person. They could face a felony with active prison time and monetary penalties if they don’t.

Social conservatives present data showing post-abortion live births occur and describe adults who say they survived them.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper criticized the measure through a spokeswoman, raising expectations he’d veto it if given legislative approval.

***

City releasing video

of fatal police shooting

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina police chief says video footage that’s about to be released shows a man fatally shot by an officer was armed.

Charlotte leaders held a news conference Monday to urge calm ahead of the scheduled afternoon release of body camera video from March 25 when 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot at a Burger King.

City leaders say protests are planned. Mayor Vi Lyles urged the community to engage in a peaceful discourse about what happened.

Police Chief Kerr Putney said that the video is hard to watch but that there is “clear and compelling evidence” that Franklin was armed.

Police have said an officer fired when Franklin refused to drop his weapon. A witness told a 911 dispatcher that he had been threatening restaurant employees.

***

Prosecutors say they

dismantled drug ring

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ve taken apart a western North Carolina drug ring, resulting in 35 charges against eight people.

A news release on Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the state’s western district says that a two-year investigation uncovered the Asheville ring trafficking heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs. The prescription pills included strong pain drugs, stimulants used for study aids and benzodiazepine tranquilizers.

Law enforcement officers seized drugs, 12 firearms and more than $150,000 in cash.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute drugs, among other counts.

They range in age from 57 to 25 and come mostly from the Asheville area. One was from Atlanta.

Many of the charges carry penalties starting with five years in prison, and some could carry maximum sentences of life.

***

Kids to get bicycle

helmets with initiative

RALEIGH (AP) — More than 3,000 children across North Carolina will get bicycle helmets thanks to an initiative aimed at reducing injuries and deaths.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that it uses funds from the sale of the ‘Share the Road’ specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets distributed at safety events by government and non-government agencies.

The department says a record 101 organizations applied to participate in the program this year.

In addition to the 3,320 helmets being passed out, recipients will get a pair of front and rear bike lights to further enhance cyclist safety. Helmets will be delivered by May 1.

***

Death penalty sought

in child abuse death

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a North Carolina man convicted of killing a 2-year-boy and who they say was the drug dealer and pimp for the child’s mother.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday for 33-year-old Charles Thomas Stacks of Winston-Salem. Stacks was convicted last week of first-degree murder in the death of Jaxson Sonny Swain in August 2015.

Evidence showed Stacks repeatedly slammed the child on the ground.

Prosecutors said Stacks was angry that Jaxson’s mother owed him for drugs and that she left him alone with Jaxson and without any heroin. They say Stacks whipped, kicked and hit Jaxson because he wasn’t potty-trained and didn’t call him “sir.”

Prosecutors said Stacks was the pimp and drug dealer for Jaxson’s mother.