DSS moves event to May 4

LAURINBURG —Those who planned on taking advantage of the Family Fun Day put on by the Scotland County Department of Social Services on Saturday will have to wait a couple more weeks for the event.

The 13th annual event is part of National Child Abuse Awareness month and is meant to be a fun day for families to come out to be educated on child abuse while allowing children to have fun.

The event was postponed Saturday due to the weather forecast, which showed an 80-percent chance of rain, according to DSS Director April Snead.

“We’re tentatively planning on rescheduling for May 4,” Snead said. “It will be the same event, we’re just hoping for better weather for it.”

The event not only allows children to play games but also has food and representatives from various offices across the county. Some of the representation includes DSS, the Scotland County Health Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department and more at the event who not only provide education on child abuse but also providing outreach and getting to know the community.

The Family Fun Day will be held at the DSS building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.