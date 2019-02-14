Don’t forget where we come from

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

This morning we celebrate the month that has been set aside as “Black History Month.”

In 1975, President Gerald Ford urged all Americans to recognize important achievements and contributions made to our great nation’s life by African-Americans. And I’m thankful to Congress for passing Public Law 00-244 in 1986 designating February as “National Black History” month.

As I ponder and reflect, I am so grateful to God for where he has brought us from. I am especially grateful to the pioneers who have blazed a trail before us. We hold them in high esteem and respect for the sacrifices that they made — some lost their lives in the process and we should not forget them. People like Harriet Tubman, known for the Underground Railroad that led to the freedom of so many slaves in the 1800s; Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver — people of the 20th century like Rosa Parks, Jane Pittman, Thurgood Marshall, Medgar Evers, Shirley Chisolm and the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Men in sports like Jesse Owens, Willie Mays, Jim Brown, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

African-Americans are enjoying some wonderful privileges today that we would not be enjoying if it had not been for those who paved the way for us, sacrificed their time and put their lives on the line.

My friends, we ought to take time to reflect on these people and give God some thanks for sending people like them into the world, for truly the world is a better place because of them.

Another reason I appreciate Black History Month is because, if only for once a year, this month gives a history of the struggles, the pain and the victory of our African-American ancestors. You see, it’s so easy to enjoy what we have now and get so spiritual minded until we forget all those that made all of this possible.

But you know, when I think about it, we have African-American pioneers right here in Scotland and surrounding counties who influenced us, and though they may not be among the honorable mentioned on a national level, they have made an impact in our homes, communities and in our churches. We owe all of them a debt of gratitude.

Community friends, Black History Month is not just for African-Americans, but it should be celebrated by all people because what they did benefited all of us. We cannot forget them or what they did, and we must pass it on.

When the children of Israel were delivered from the land of Egypt after the firstborn of the Egyptians were struck dead (Exo. 12:13), God established a memorial. God said, “And this shall be unto you for a memorial (vs 14).” God said, “and you shall observe this thing for an ordinance to you and your sons forever … so that when your children shall say to you, what do you mean by observing this service … that you shall say, it is the sacrifice of the Lord’s Passover, who passed over the houses of the children of Israel in Egypt, when he struck the Egyptians, and delivered our houses (Exo. 12:24-28).

Community, let me tell you why history is so important — it’s important because history takes you back! For you can’t appreciate where you are going if you don’t know where you have been. Even now, we are able to read in the Bible about what took place so many years ago, all because somebody passed it on. They did not forget where they came from.

Let me tell you why black history” is so important … it’s important because we, as a people, have come from a mighty long way, and it’s all because of the grace and mercy of the Lord. We’re also thankful for our caucasian brothers, Native American brothers, Jewish brothers, Hispanic brothers and other brothers and sisters that played a part in our history and helped us along the way.

Community, we praise our God for where he brought us from; for keeping our ancestors through the tough times; and we thank God for the legacy that they left. A lot of us would not be what we are today if it had not been for them. And today, if it had not been for some godly African-American — it could have been a godly mother of father, a teacher; somebody in the community or our church — that deposited something into our lives that contributed to us being where we are. We owe it to them to pass it on.

We need to tell this generation why we get so emotional in church; tell them about having integrity; about being proud of who they are; we need to tell them that it’s alright to be educated; that it’s alright to “dress for success” and tell them about those who paved the way for us; about those who bled, sweat and died so that we can vote; and then tell them about the God that brought us through.

The reason why this generation is perishing is because they don’t know our heritage. If we are going to save this generation, we have to “pass it on!” It could change a generation. Tell them about the goodness of the Lord and what he done for us. We have it good now, but it hasn’t always been this way. We are a blessed people living in a blessed country. “Don’t forget where we come from.”

Rev. George Ellis is pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.