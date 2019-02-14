Praise for God’s love and salvation

In an unsettled and noisy world it is easy to lose sight of where we have been and where we are going. The world’s chaos makes no sense, and it seems the only way to deal with the chaos is to focus on ourselves, just survive in the present and hold our breath until the next problem arises.

God does not intend for us to live this way. We do not have to be swept along by one chaotic event after another, and we will not live this way if we have a right relationship with our heavenly Father.

Praise is very much a part of our relationship with God, and it has at least a couple of outcomes. It is only right that we praise God, who is gracious and merciful, but praise also humbles us and acknowledges our complete dependence on Him.

The 66th psalm calls upon “all ye lands” to praise God, an invitation including Gentiles. Sing about His name, the psalmist said, and make known far and wide the goodness of God.

Consider everything God created and praise Him as we behold the wonders in what He has done. Praise God for the things only He could have done. In awe, worship God and sing songs to Him with hearts filled with love and faith.

The apostle Paul wrote about worship and singing when he said, “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord; giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 5:19-20).

Make a joyful noise to God because of what He has done for “the children of men.” He gave His Son to be our Savior and Redeemer. In the Lord Jesus Christ, He has given peace and hope to all generations.

The psalmist called an assembly of people who also feared God, and he testified about what God had done for His soul. There was a time when we lived in sin and apart from God, but the Holy Spirit convicted us of our sinfulness. In humility we confessed our sins and asked forgiveness for our sins.

We found “The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit” (Psalm 34:18).

Why would we not declare what He has done for our souls? Does anything stand in the way of telling at every opportunity that God has been good to us?

God heard the psalmist when he cried out to Him, and He “attended to the voice of my prayer.” God “attended” to his voice in grace and mercy, and He saved the psalmist.

Thanks be to God who “hath not turned away my prayer, nor his mercy from me.”

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]