Autopsy can’t pinpoint cause of Hania’s death

LUMBERTON — An autopsy released Wednesday says that 13-year-old Hania Aguilar died from “homicidal violence of undetermined means” and that the body’s condition made a more precise finding impossible.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report states there was insufficient “trauma, toxicology findings, or natural disease” to explain the death of the girl whose kidnapping on Nov. 5 united Robeson County first in prayer that she would be found alive and then in mourning her death and comforting her family.

The report did say the most likely cause of death was suffocation.

Aguilar’s body was found Nov. 27 off Wire Grass Road after three weeks of a massive search effort and an investigation that involved the FBI, the SBI, the Lumberton Police Department, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of search-and-rescue personnel.

“Due in part to limitations imposed by decomposition, the autopsy did not elucidate a specific mechanism of death,” the autopsy reads in part. “However, the totality of the circumstances and findings … indicate death by homicidal violence.”

The autopsy was performed on Nov. 28, the morning after the body was found was found under a folding plastic table in a muddy pit.

“With the likelihood of homicidal violence and the exclusion of other causes of death as determined by the autopsy, the means of death was most likely a form of asphyxia,” the report reads in part.

The teen was forced into a family member’s idling SUV and kidnapped from her driveway in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park off N.C. 41 in Lumberton. According to law enforcement officials, investigators followed more than 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews during the search.

The break in the case came through forensic testing of evidence taken from the stolen SUV, which was found on Nov. 8 off Quincey Road.

Michael Ray McLellan was arrested for Aguilar’s kidnapping, rape and and death. He was charged with 10 felonies: first-degree murder; first-degree forcible rape; statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age; first-degree sexual offense; statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger; first-degree kidnapping; felony restraint; abduction of a child; concealment of a death; and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

From out of the tragic case came an outpouring of shared grief and rose a wave of support for the teen’s family. That support included wearing of purple throughout the public schools, Aguilar’s favorite color; the raising of $20,000 in a GoFundMe campaign; and the gift of a mobile home to the family so they could move away from where she was taken.

Aguilar wanted to be a Marine, and retired and active Marines were pallbearers at her funeral.

