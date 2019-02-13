LAURINBURG — On Saturday, Scotland County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Madden Tournament at Scotland Place beginning at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $10 per person.

According to Recreation Coordinator of SCPR, Cody Suggs, the tournament will be on a PlayStation system.

The tournament will be a single-elimination championship. Players will compete for the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. The runner-up will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The deadline for registration is Friday at 5 p.m.

The tournament is an effort in part of SCPR to incorporate new trends and programming into its services.

“We always look to diversify programming in parks and recreation,” said Bryan Graham, Director of SCPR.

“From 2016 to now, current participation is up 380 percent,” he said.

SCPR has incorporated various new programs within the community such as movie night, art night and family camp night.

In addition, SCPR has organized a murder mystery dinner event on March 2. There will be 144 participants in attendance, according to Graham.

Moving forward, Graham said that SCPR will continue to focus on a variety of family programming, while welcoming feedback from the community.

He anticipates many more opportunities to continue collaboration efforts with local businesses and community members.

To register or learn more about the Madden Tournament, contact Cody Suggs by phone at 910-277-2588 or email at [email protected]

Jessica Horne is a student intern at UNCP. She can be reached by email at [email protected] or phone at 910-506-3185.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Tourn.jpg