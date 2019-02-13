An easy, tasty twist on steak

I love steak,. It’s always been one of my favorite meals to have. However, I’ve gotten a bit bored with just the normal garlic and herb steak I always seemed to be making, so I ended up with this recipe: steak and peppers stir-fry.

Now I 110-percent planned on following the original recipe I found and bought the ingredients for the sauce. Update … that did not happen, but I’m not angry.

I kind of forgot when I was making this that I had an actual recipe so I was honestly just going with what my head told me and it honestly turned out great.

When I say I just added stuff and hoped for the best (a seemingly constant theme), I really just added stuff and hoped for the best. I just threw the peppers into a pan and then added the steak when they were almost done along with some soy sauce to allow for the flavor to kick in.

One thing I do when I cook with soy sauce is, I don’t add salt. I’ll sometimes add pepper to the steak but not salt, since soy sauce is already so high in sodium. In this recipe I ended up not using pepper at all, though that would be up to personal preference.

My personal favorite of any kind of steak is a ribeye and I love the ribeye’s from Lidl, so every time I go I grab a few and throw in my freezer just to keep a stock pile. You could use whatever steak you’d prefer for this I think most recipes for things like this call for strip steak, which I have used, but I still just prefer ribeye.

I also use Basmati rice because it’s one of my favorite types of rice. It’s easy to cook and I haven’t ended up over cooking it and making it mushy yet which is what typically happens when I cook with rice.

Ingredients …

14 ounce ribeye steak cut into strips or cubes

1 green pepper sliced

1 orange pepper sliced

1 cup of Basmati rice

1 cup of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Directions …

First begin cooking your rice according to package instructions. While that’s cooking add olive oil to a pan and heat on medium-high heat. Add in peppers. Cook for around 5 to 6 minutes or until peppers begin to soften.

Add the steak strips or cubes into the pan along with half a cup of soy sauce. Cook for another five minutes or until steak is cooked to your liking.

When the rice finished cooking add the other half of soy sauce and mix.

Add rice to plate then top with steak and peppers then enjoy.