Sheriff’s search warrant leads to 5 arrests for illegal gambling

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Vice Division joined forces with the Emergency Response Team on Friday on a search warrant that resulted in three arrests.

The warrant was served at a residence on Rockingham Road in Laurel Hill after a two-month investigation concerning illegal gambling activities that were allegedly occurring in the mobile home.

“At the conclusion of the search warrant, three individuals were arrested, as well as the seizure of U.S. currency, numerous standup push/play video-gaming machines, food commissary items, and surveillance security systems,” Sheriff Ralph Kersey said in a press release.

Those arrested were: Thurston McCoy Johnson of Marston; Robert Lee McCall of Little Rock, S.C.; and Van Bethea of Maxton.

All three subjects were charged with felony operating more than five video gaming machines and misdemeanor gambling. Bethea, McCall, and Johnson were processed and booked into the Scotland County Detention Center under secured bond amounts of $12,500 each.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.