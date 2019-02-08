A ‘mad’ tea party coming to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Attendees will have plenty to choose from with all the food choices at the Scotland County Literacy Council’s 2019 Taste of the Town, with the theme of “The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.”

This is the Literacy Council’s 24th year doing Taste of the Town, its annual fundraiser.

“It’s a good way to put the unity in community. When you support the Literacy Council, you help us fulfill our mission to help improve the literacy skills of the men women and children in Scotland County,” said Lana Richards, director. “The Mad Hatter is fun for both children and adults. It’s playful and fun, but there are some beautiful elements too.”

She said that every year the director picks a theme and that this theme is the right combination of fanciness and child-like happiness. Richards already has more than 10 local chains and restaurants answering their invitations to come to the party.

“Locals restaurants come and bring samples and people who buy tickets get to sample local foods,” said Richards. “The restaurants will decorate their own tables with the theme and prizes will go to ‘The Best Dressed Table.’”

There will be three judges who will choose the Best Dressed Table, Best Dessert, and the attendees will be able to vote for People’s Choice.

Restaurants on the list so far are Campbell Soup, Huddle House, Pizza Inn, Hardee’s, The Scrambler, Dominoes, The Bagpiper, Graham’s Buffet, Nic’s Kwik Pic, General McArthur’s, Smithfield, Mamie’s Drive Inn, 215 On Main and more to come.

Taste of the Town will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 6 to 8 p.m. Adults are $10, children, $6. For tickets, call 910-276-7007 or go to the Laurinburg City Hall, Living Water Christian Bookstore, Quick Copies, and Art By Design.

