Board of Education to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet for its monthly meeting on Monday and will not be voting on a vice-chair.

The board has been at a standstill since December on who to elect as the vice-chair, with the board torn 4-4 between Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt.

At the January meeting, the board agreed to table the vote again and do some soul searching before bringing the vote back to the table. The goal was to make sure that the board talked to each other and see if they could come together as a board for the position rather than being divided on the topic.

Some items that are on the agenda for the meeting include:

— Special recognitions for students who received their drone pilot license, students who have received their certified nurse’s aid license, as well as the winners of the middle school FBLC conference competition.

— There will also be updates on construction on the new elementary school as well as reports from school administration.

The board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Center.

