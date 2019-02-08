Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Caldonia Road reported on Wednesday that when he returned home he found his sugar pills valued at $135 taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into the residence and stole several items. The items included a gold ring, gold necklace and Michael Kors watch totaling $700.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Enterprise reported to the police department on Wednesday that a Hartsville man had yet to return a vehicle he had rented from them. The vehicle was rented on Dec. 3 and due to be returned by Dec. 10 but still hadn’t been returned after letters sent and attempts to contact.

MAXTON—The Laurinburg Police Department is working with Maxton police after a resident of Austin Street reported money taken from her bank account. The victim told officers she had been in a car accident in 2017 and given an insurance check, which she deposited. Since then there has been money removed from her account totalling $20,000. The Laurinburg police have been brought in due to the bank being located in the city. There are no suspects in the case.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Thursday that while visiting at West Boulevard he was robbed by two males. The males branded a rifle and stole his cellphone, wallet and $40 cash.

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Morgan Complex Wednesday after a report of intoxicated subjects. When officers got there they located one male subject and were informed the other was hiding in the woods. The male in the woods was revealed to be 33-year-old Christopher Fields of Laurel Hill. After doing a check Fields was found to have a warrant for child support in North Carolina and a failure to appear warrant from Michigan. He was jailed on a $1,050 bond for the North Carolina charges and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

LAURINBURG — Twanda Lynn McRae, 41, of East Vance Street was arrested Thursday for two failure to appear warrants and resist delay obstruct. She was given a $1,700 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rontae Bostick, 40, of South Main Street was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor assault on female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Alfred Lee McNeill, 51, of Spruce Street was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor larceny and trespassing. He was given a $100 bond.

